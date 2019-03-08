Videos: Beilein Provides Charles Matthews Update, Discusses MSU Showdown
Michigan head coach John Beilein, sophomore forward Isaiah Livers, sophomore guard Jordan Poole and junior guard Zavier Simpson all met with the media this afternoon to discuss tomorrow's monstrous showdown at Michigan State.
The winner will receive at least a share of the Big Ten title, and the outright crown if Purdue falls at Northwestern at 2:30.
All four of them discussed what it will be like playing for a championship, the intensity of the rivalry, and much more.
Head coach John Beilein:
Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers:
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole:
Junior guard Zavier Simpson:
---
