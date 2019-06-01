Point guard Zavier Simpson and center Jon Teske are viewed as the two primary leaders on Michigan’s whole team heading into next season, largely due to the fact they’re the lone two seniors on the roster.

The latter spoke following head coach Juwan Howard’s introductory press conference on Thursday, explaining what the last few weeks have been like during the coaching search that ensued following former head man John Beilein's departure.

Teske revealed he has taken on the responsibility of holding everyone together during the tumultuous time.

“The last couple of weeks have been crazy with Coach B leaving and Coach Howard coming in,” he admitted. “We didn’t know what to expect, but as a senior, I kept in touch with everyone on the team.

“We still lifted every day, worked out together and played pickup ball. We’re all still having fun, even though we really didn’t know what was going to happen.

“There are seven or eight of us still here on campus, and being around them has helped a lot. [Athletic Director] Warde [Manuel] talked to us throughout the process and spoke with the younger guys about everything as well.

“He called me and asked for my thoughts and kept me informed on what was going on, and wanted to know if I had any questions.”

“[It hasn’t been hard to stay motivated] because of the group of guys we have. We’ve just kept working these last few weeks and have been getting our shots up. We knew Warde would bring in a great coach and he did.”

Interactions have been brief between Howard and the players so far, but Teske said he likes what he has seen from the new head coach.

“We really haven’t even had any basketball talk yet,” the senior noted. “We’re just getting to know each other and have only discussed off the court stuff. He didn’t speak with any of us until after he accepted the offer.

“Coach Howard called everyone in after he got hired and talked to most of the team Thursday morning, so that was the first time we were all together around him. He’s a great coach and I can’t wait to play for him.

“I was excited when I heard it was going to be him, because he’s a big man and I'm anxious to see what he has to offer.”

Teske was also asked about Beilein’s departure, and whether or not he had any inkling that an exit was coming.

The senior center recalled how he heard about the news and explained what his initial reactions were.

“I was in shock, just like everyone else,” Teske admitted. “My roommate Luke [Wilson] came running in that Monday morning and told me he was leaving, and we couldn’t believe it.

“I’m happy for him though and think he’ll do a great job there, but I had no idea it was happening. I didn’t really know what to think and was just in shock — he obviously kept it quiet and didn’t tell anyone.”