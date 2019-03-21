Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

DES MOINES, IOWA — Michigan wouldn’t have made it past the round of 32 in last year’s NCAA Tournament if not for Jordan Poole’s heroics. The Wolverines need much more than one shot from him this year to make another deep run.

The sophomore shooting guard, everyone remembers, hit a 29-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Houston in Wichita last season.

“That’s what you do,” elated head coach John Beilein said in hugging and congratulating him before the postgame interview.

Later, in the locker room, he gave him his props again in front of the team while quipping, “You've been a pain in the ass all year.”

The translation — this was one talented kid, but it’s been extremely hard to get him to understand winning basketball on a night in, night out basis.