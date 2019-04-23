Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Jordan Poole Will Remain In The NBA Draft
Michigan announced this afternoon that sophomore guard Jordan Poole will remain in the 2019 NBA draft, officially ending his U-M career.
The 6-5 shooter averaged 12.8 points per game this past year (second-most on the team), three boards and 2.2 assists, while shooting 36.9 percent from deep.
His 83.3 percentage from the free throw line also led the club.
The sophomore is following in the footsteps of redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews, who likewise announced he'd be staying in the draft last week.
The departures of Matthews and Poole leaves freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis as the lone Wolverine whose fate is still unknown — he declared with an agent, but hasn't yet decided whether or not he'll be remaining in the draft.
Poole will best be remembered for his game-winning three as time expired to beat Houston in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, a shot that instantly went down in both Michigan and March Madness lore.
The basket allowed U-M to eventually advance to the National Championship, where it fell to Villanova.
"First and foremost, I need to thank God for putting me in the position to walk along the right path," Poole wrote in the goodbye he penned above. "There has been much consideration, but after weighing all my options and having many positive discussions, my family and I, along with the help of Coach Beilein and the rest of the coaching staff, believe now is the right time for me to begin my professional basketball career.
"It has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. I feel I am ready to go after that dream.
"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank the University of Michigan — the best University in the world! — Coach B, the assistant coaches, all the staff, managers and everyone associated with the Michigan basketball program. They took a chance on a young kid from Milwaukee and put him in position to reach his goals. I will forever be thankful.
"I am not sure I have the words to thank the Michigan fans and community. Each day has been pure joy. You have always been there no matter what and I am so appreciative of that. Being able to have the best fans in the world behind me is and was amazing. I will cherish it forever.
"There are so many people who helped me become a better player on the court, and even more who have made me a better man off the court. This is a life changing decision, however, I am excited and ready to take on the challenge. I will still need and ask for your support throughout the process.
"Once a Wolverine,
Always a Wolverine!"
