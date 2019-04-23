Michigan announced this afternoon that sophomore guard Jordan Poole will remain in the 2019 NBA draft, officially ending his U-M career.

The 6-5 shooter averaged 12.8 points per game this past year (second-most on the team), three boards and 2.2 assists, while shooting 36.9 percent from deep.

His 83.3 percentage from the free throw line also led the club.

The sophomore is following in the footsteps of redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews, who likewise announced he'd be staying in the draft last week.

The departures of Matthews and Poole leaves freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis as the lone Wolverine whose fate is still unknown — he declared with an agent, but hasn't yet decided whether or not he'll be remaining in the draft.

Poole will best be remembered for his game-winning three as time expired to beat Houston in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, a shot that instantly went down in both Michigan and March Madness lore.

The basket allowed U-M to eventually advance to the National Championship, where it fell to Villanova.