Laron Christopher knew he had something special when his son, Josh, was only four years old. Like a piano prodigy or any other genius, Josh simply had “it” when it came to basketball skill.

A lot of parents hope for it, of course, but Laron was right. His son is now a five-star prospect and one of the most coveted players in the nation, and it was apparent “pretty quickly” that new Michigan coach Juwan Howard was going to make him a priority.

“Josh was his first offer,” Laron Christopher said. “He has that passion as a coach that you love. He had it as a player there, now as a coach there, and he’s kind of looking for guys with the same grind and passion and grit he has as far as the team is concerned. "He’s compiling guys there that want to work and with the same chemistry he had there that was special.”