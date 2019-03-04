After defeating Nebraska and Maryland, Michigan jumped up two spots to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll after falling in recent weeks.

U-M is behind Gonzaga, Virginia, UNC, Duke , Tennessee and Kentucky in the poll. The Wildcats are 58 points ahead of the the Wolverines.

Michigan is the highest ranked team in the Big Ten, with the other teams in the poll from the conference are Michigan State at No. 9, Purdue at No. 11, Wisconsin at No. 21 and Maryland at No. 24.

The Wolverines other nonconference opponents are UNC at No. 3 and Villanova at No. 23.