North Carolina's mystique was the big concern after William & Mary transfer Justin Pierce left Michigan two weeks ago following a great visit ... Pierce had a great visit to Chapel Hill this weekend and pledged to the Tar Heels today.

Officially a Tar Heel! 🐏🐏🐏 pic.twitter.com/0YAxILAaOe — Justin Pierce (@JustinPierce23) May 2, 2019