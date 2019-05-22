From a man who’s only been a head coach to a man who’s never been one.

From a man who spent 41 seasons coaching every college level to a man who’s never coached a season at any college level.

That’s the transition that Michigan is about to make.

On Tuesday night, The Wolverine’s Chris Balas reported that Juwan Howard will succeed John Beilein as Michigan’s next men’s basketball coach. Howard, a former member of the Fab Five, will return to Ann Arbor after serving the past six seasons as an assistant for the Miami Heat. He will be given the reins to a program that Beilein reestablished as being among the nation’s elite

To hand such a program to someone like Howard, who has not been a head coach and has not coached at any level of college, is a tremendous risk by Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.

But given the circumstances of this hire, it is a risk worth taking.