New Michigan Wolverines’ basketball head coach Juwan Howard continued his media blitz Tuesday by going on Andy Katz’s “March Madness 365”. The two discussed how Howard ended up back in Ann Arbor and his initial impressions about the Wolverines’ roster. Howard’s path to return to Michigan opened up when John Beilein departed for the NBA. Howard told Katz that he was taken aback when the news that Beilein was leaving broke. “I was in Miami and I woke up early that morning and I did something I usually don’t do. I grabbed my cell phone and I opened up my text messages and I saw I had 15 to 20 text messages,” Howard said on the podcast. “They were messages that said Coach Beilein left and went to take the job with the Cleveland Cavaliers. I was like, ‘Wow.’ That surprised me.”

New Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard joined Andy Katz podcast Tuesday. (Brandon Brown)

After he read his phone, Howard turned on the television to ESPN, which confirmed the news that Beilein was gone. Howard said he saw fellow Fab Five member Jalen Rose discussing on ESPN that Howard should be the next in line for the open position. This was all surreal for Howard before he focused on the possibility of throwing his name in the ring to be the next Michigan head coach. It was something he had been considering, even before Beilein left. “My mind did go there,” Howard said. “If it does open up, whether Coach Beilein retires or I never even thought he would leave for an NBA team because there was no news being reported. I remember he interviewed for the Detroit [Pistons] job and so did I. This year, when the availability of that spot opened, my brain started to think about it and I started to imagine myself as the next head coach of Michigan.”

Howard received a call from Michigan that the Wolverines were interested in him. His interview with Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel was set up just a few days later. “Warde is a very bright man and Warde had done his homework on me and other candidates,” Howard said. “He knew with all the work I had put in with the Miami Heat for six years, learning the NBA style and learning how to become a coach, he knew I was pretty much developing myself to become a head coach someday. “I didn’t have to do too much selling. He did all his homework and I remember one time telling him that my goal is to make sure that every student-athlete that comes through the Michigan men’s basketball program, I would help develop them into a man, more importantly a Michigan man.” One thing that made Howard even more attractive to Manuel was the fact that Howard graduated with his class, even though he left early for the NBA. “I’ve always been a man of integrity,” Howard said. “I’ve also been one of those who when you have a goal, don’t procrastinate and go out there and go get it. I recall having a conversation with my grandma, she said to me, ‘You’re very fortunate to be one of the only ones in our family to get a free-ride to a prestigious place like Michigan.’ She said to me do not ever waste that opportunity. Make sure you take advantage of what is given and pretty much earn that education and get your degree because that right there will always stick with you and show what type of character, what man you are.”