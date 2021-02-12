“This has been extremely helpful as far as helping me become the best version of myself to prepare our team,” he said. “Some games I wanted to go back and revisit see how we played to see how I could get better; just like I asked our players to watch film during that brea, and they did watch the Zoom calls where we had film sessions.

“This pad right here, this is my holy Bible right here. Has a lot of notes,” he said with a grin. “My laptop has a lot [too] … sure, it’s filled with so many games of all the Big Ten opponents we’ve played against as well as some of the games that were happening during our pause that were still being played. I went back and watched a lot of film on us as well as some opponents we haven’t faced yet.”

Howard, having led his team to an 8-1 Big Ten record before the state of Michigan shut down the program for 14 days starting Jan. 24, has spent the last few weeks scouting opponents and taking notes. He held up a thick notepad of his homework for reporters to see Friday, showing how intent he was to try to keep his team a step ahead despite the long layoff.

During Michigan’s first COVID-related shutdown this summer, head coach Juwan Howard spent a bit of his free time with family in addition to preparing for the season.

There was definite frustration when the announcement came Jan. 23 weekend that all sports on campus would be shut down, he admitted. His first question was one many shared — ‘why?’ Nobody on the team had tested positive (they still haven’t) and they'd been taking all the proper precautions to ensure they’d be able to continue to play.

Even when the leaders shared the ‘why,’ Howard still had his moments.

“I was disappointed. We all were,” he said. “But we understood the big picture. Health and safety is always No. 1.

“At times we kind of questioned it, but we have to respect our leadership in place. We understood the decision made was for keeping us all safe from this virus that’s sort of winning at times.”

And now, he said, they hold their breath hoping there are no further shutdowns. The Wolverines are now the No. 3 team in the country, have all continued to test negative and have been allowed to return to “regularly scheduled programming — that’s playing basketball,” Howard said with a grin.

Though his team has been receptive in practice and improving each day since returning, he really doesn’t know what to expect come Sunday when the Wolverines play at Wisconsin.

“I have seen rust, but that’s expected,” he said. “Our guys will continue to work each and every day to improve. We trust as a staff that come Sunday, we’ll be ready to play. I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but start to finish, we’re going to give our best effort.

“There were some turnovers being made [when we returned], some excessive fouling, some wobbly legs. All that is expected when you haven’t been able to work out or play any basketball, been sitting in your apartments studying, having Zoom calls with professors and tutors; they haven’t been able to get in the gym.”

They won’t make any excuses, he added, ready to get back after it.

“You’re going to have some rust, also going to be winded,” he added. “We’re slowly getting back to each and every day trying to get that one percent better. I see it. I see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s getting there. And if we had to play that game at Wisconsin outside on a playground somewhere, hey, I’m down for it. I grew up on a playground playing outside in the snow. If I didn’t have two gloves, my friend would give me one of his gloves, I would have the left, he would have the right and we’d hoop.

“We can do that. Wisconsin can come outside and we’ll play them out there on the playground. I’m down for whatever. Let’s do it. This [game] is for competitors only.”

His team has proven it’s all about competing, too. Now they hope to round back into form to close the Big Ten — and the postseason — strong.