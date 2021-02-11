 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Kobe Bufkin Goes In-Depth On Michigan's Season, His Senior Year, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-11 13:00:00 -0600') }} basketball

Kobe Bufkin On Michigan's Season, How He'll Fit In The System, More

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

2021 Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Kobe Bufkin is back on the hardwood.

The state of Michigan moved up its timeline and allowed the high school basketball season to begin Feb. 9, with G.R. Christian taking on Greenville (Mich.) High in the opener that night. Bufkin's Eagles notched a win, 89-49, with the standout guard posting 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

"It felt really good to get back out there," Bufkin said postgame. "Obviously, we’ve been down for about nine months, so it was good to get back and play with my guys. I feel like we played better than expected, the stamina of our team was better than expected. But that came with hard work, so I’m just proud of our performance today."

Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Kobe Bufkin put up 23 points in his team's win Wednesday.
Bufkin's big night came in under three quarters of action and involved plenty of scoring. But the aspect of his game Bufkin was most proud of was the way he shared the basketball.

"Getting my team involved, not forcing shots up, allowing my teammates to get in the game, which made the game easier for me," Bufkin said when asked what he did best.

