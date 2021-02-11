2021 Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Kobe Bufkin is back on the hardwood.

The state of Michigan moved up its timeline and allowed the high school basketball season to begin Feb. 9, with G.R. Christian taking on Greenville (Mich.) High in the opener that night. Bufkin's Eagles notched a win, 89-49, with the standout guard posting 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

"It felt really good to get back out there," Bufkin said postgame. "Obviously, we’ve been down for about nine months, so it was good to get back and play with my guys. I feel like we played better than expected, the stamina of our team was better than expected. But that came with hard work, so I’m just proud of our performance today."

