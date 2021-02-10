Breaking Down Four-Star Michigan Signee Kobe Bufkin's Performance
The Wolverine was at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian Tuesday night to watch four-star Michigan shooting guard signee Kobe Bufkin in his season-opener against Greenville (Mich.) High. Bufkin put up 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Here are our observations and thoughts from his performance ...
CLICK HERE to read.
RELATED: First Practice Back From Pause Was A Celebration For Howard's Wolverines
RELATED: Michigan Basketball Recruiting, Several Updates: Houstan, Collins Shining
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook