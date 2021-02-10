 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Breaking Down Four-Star Michigan Signee Kobe Bufkin's Performance
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 08:36:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Breaking Down Four-Star Michigan Signee Kobe Bufkin's Performance

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

The Wolverine was at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian Tuesday night to watch four-star Michigan shooting guard signee Kobe Bufkin in his season-opener against Greenville (Mich.) High. Bufkin put up 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Here are our observations and thoughts from his performance ...

CLICK HERE to read.

Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Kobe Bufkin scored 23 points in his season opener.
Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Kobe Bufkin scored 23 points in his season opener. (MGoBlue.com)

---

