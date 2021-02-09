Michigan Basketball Recruiting, Several Updates: Houstan, Collins Shining
Michigan class of 2021 signee Caleb Houstan continues to shoot the lights out and is solidifying his spot in the top 10. That and more in this Michigan basketball recruiting update ...
Houstan's Montverde Academy team shined at last week's Montverde Invitational.
From Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy:
Michigan signee Caleb Houstan had arguably the day’s best individual performance. Obviously, the five-star prospect would have preferred it not come in an overtime loss, but the stat-stuffing effort was wildly impressive nevertheless. Houstan kept his team in the game by scoring 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds and three steals.
The crown jewel of the Wolverines' top-ranked class, the No. 8 player in the country looks ready to contribute in the Big Ten today and his trajectory is even more encouraging, as he seems to be developing at a rapid pace from both a strength and skill standpoint.
From Prep Hoops:
In the first half you wouldn’t have known that Caleb Houstan was a top 10 recruit. The 2021 Michigan commit made it apparent at the start of the third quarter as he erupted for 12 points in that quarter. The 6’8” power forward fits the new age game perfectly being able to play inside/out. He couldn’t buy a shot in the first half, but knocked down a couple of them in the third with his quiet mechanics. Got it all started by seeing the ball go through the net on a dunk followed by a couple of free throws. Michigan is getting a big time prospect in Houstan.
Houstan is one of 10 semifinalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy given to the national Player of the Year. Paolo Banchero (committed to Duke), Emoni Bates (Michigan State), Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee), J.D. Davison (Alabama), Jalen Duren, Jaden Hardy, Chet Holmgren, Hunter Sallis and Jabari Smith Jr. are the other semifinalists.
Some video of the standout in action:
Forward Will Tschetter continues to shine, as expected. He and his Stewartville team have one loss, the result of his point guard being out, and even then he stepped in a few days ago to man the position and provide the top performance of the week in his area.
Here's our article on him from yesterday:
Will Tschetter Off and Running
Point guard Frankie Collins continues to prove he might be one of the more underrated players in his class. He enjoyed another excellent weekend at the MADE Hoops West Showcase playing for the Air Nado squad.
Frankie Collins is so tough to stop going downhill, unafraid to initiate and power through contact. The Michigan commit has had a big season for Air Nado. pic.twitter.com/tZVgKmr6et— Tyler Glazier (@tyler_glazier) January 31, 2021
Collins continues to make strides this season with his feel for the game and ability to run an offense as a lead guard. A natural scorer, Collins has the ability to generate space off the bounce or carve up defenses as a slasher. He’s a big time finisher who can get downhill in a hurry and poster unsuspecting defenders.
Looking forward, he’ll continue refining his point guard skills in the Michigan program. With Collins, we’re looking at a scoring guard who will likely make an immediate impact and could work his way into the first round pick conversation down the line.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, with U-M signee Moussa Diabate, helped hold nation's No. 1 Chet Holmgren in check by helping protect the rim with his great length. Holmgren finished with only 13 points in a 73-53 loss, while U-M target Jaden Bradley (likely headed for Kentucky) finished with 21 to lead IMG.
Diabate remains a raw offensive player who can dominate defensively with his length.
2021 Michigan signee Moussa Diabate |@M0ussaDiabate| had strong two-way outings vs Central Pointe Academy + Victory Christian— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) February 2, 2021
The future Wolverine has impressed with his vision/passing to compliment face-up ability + upward trajectory as a shooter.
Elite athlete w/high ceiling. pic.twitter.com/NGtqiXaBfK
Signees Isaiah Barnes and Kobe Bufkin have yet to see their seasons begin due to COVID-19 protocols, and Barnes and the Public School League probably won't play at all. Bufkin and his Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian team will begin soon, however, and Bufkin is one to watch after putting up 22 points per game last year.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was one who went to bat for high school basketball in the state.
February 1, 2021
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook