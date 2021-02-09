Michigan class of 2021 signee Caleb Houstan continues to shoot the lights out and is solidifying his spot in the top 10. That and more in this Michigan basketball recruiting update ...

Houstan's Montverde Academy team shined at last week's Montverde Invitational.

From Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy:

Michigan signee Caleb Houstan had arguably the day’s best individual performance. Obviously, the five-star prospect would have preferred it not come in an overtime loss, but the stat-stuffing effort was wildly impressive nevertheless. Houstan kept his team in the game by scoring 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds and three steals.

The crown jewel of the Wolverines' top-ranked class, the No. 8 player in the country looks ready to contribute in the Big Ten today and his trajectory is even more encouraging, as he seems to be developing at a rapid pace from both a strength and skill standpoint.

From Prep Hoops:

In the first half you wouldn’t have known that Caleb Houstan was a top 10 recruit. The 2021 Michigan commit made it apparent at the start of the third quarter as he erupted for 12 points in that quarter. The 6’8” power forward fits the new age game perfectly being able to play inside/out. He couldn’t buy a shot in the first half, but knocked down a couple of them in the third with his quiet mechanics. Got it all started by seeing the ball go through the net on a dunk followed by a couple of free throws. Michigan is getting a big time prospect in Houstan.

Houstan is one of 10 semifinalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy given to the national Player of the Year. Paolo Banchero (committed to Duke), Emoni Bates (Michigan State), Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee), J.D. Davison (Alabama), Jalen Duren, Jaden Hardy, Chet Holmgren, Hunter Sallis and Jabari Smith Jr. are the other semifinalists.

