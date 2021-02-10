Wolverine TV: Game Highlights Of Four-Star Michigan Signee Kobe Bufkin
Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Kobe Bufkin posted 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his team's season-opening victory Tuesday night.
Watch highlights of Bufkin's performance below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Breaking Down Four-Star Michigan Signee Kobe Bufkin's Performance
RELATED: First Practice Back From Pause Was A Celebration For Howard's Wolverines
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook