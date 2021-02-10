 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Game Highlights Of Four-Star Michigan Signee Kobe Bufkin
Wolverine TV: Game Highlights Of Four-Star Michigan Signee Kobe Bufkin

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star Michigan Wolverines basketball signee Kobe Bufkin posted 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his team's season-opening victory Tuesday night.

Watch highlights of Bufkin's performance below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Breaking Down Four-Star Michigan Signee Kobe Bufkin's Performance

RELATED: First Practice Back From Pause Was A Celebration For Howard's Wolverines

