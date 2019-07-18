Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard has extended his latest offer, and it's a big one. Ypsilanti (Mich.) Lincoln's Emoni Bates, considered one of the best prep prospects of all time, is the first sophomore Howard has offered.

Most experts believed Bates would forego college altogether and go straight to the NBA with rules about to change to allow for that option. A recent CBSSports.com article, though, shed some doubt on that. There's been talk that Bates could reclassify, and his father and Howard have been friends for many years.

"I believe the deterrent for most of the colleges is they probably feel he won't ever step foot on a college campus," his father, Elgin Bates, said. "I think it's a wrongful assumption, especially for a kid who works as hard as he works and for a kid who's proven that he's worthy of getting scholarship offers. I definitely don't think that's fair to him, just due to the fact that, being a kid who anticipates getting offers because he sees guys in his class -- not a knock on them -- but guys in his class that might be lesser players that are getting offers and high-major offers. It would make him feel some type of way. But I always tell him to continue to remain humble, and at the end of the day, if they offer you too late and you don't want to go, that's their fault."

Michigan and Michigan State were the only schools watching him at one of his Nike Peach Jam games in South Carolina recently.