Howard told Jim Rome on his show that his communication with Wagner had been "great." We know Wagner has submitted paperwork, so his decision between staying with his Alba Berlin pro team and joining U-M appears to be getting closer.

"Right now, he’s making decisions on whether he’s going to play with his national team to represent his country in a World Cup championship tournament," Howard said. " I highly recommend that he does because ... that’s a chance of a lifetime. It’s a dream that I’m sure a lot of college athletes would love to do at some point in their careers, whether you’re playing basketball, soccer, baseball, whatever. You love to have a chance to wear your country colors, stand on that podium and present that flag. If you become one of those medalists, whether it’s a gold, bronze, silver, whatever.

“So at the end of the day, we’ve been communicating on whenever that process is over with, we’d love to have on campus and wear a Michigan Jersey just like his brother and at some point compete for University of Michigan and help his team in many ways possible and become a student-athlete here at the University.”

Wagner was invited to participate in the Germans' Under-18 training camp starting Wednesday.The squad is slated to participate in the FIBA U18 European Championship July 27 through Aug. 4.

Summer classes have already begun, so it seems likely Wagner would join the program in the fall.

If Wagner decides to play with the U18 team, he likely wouldn’t arrive on campus in Ann Arbor until the fall semester.

Howard has also made it clear that his recruiting approach would be different from his predecessor, John Beilein's. He's offering many more potential one and dones and isn't waiting until he gets them on campus to offer.

"We’re looking for talent. If you can play, we’re going to offer you a scholarship to play here at the University of Michigan," Howard said. "I know a lot of people get caught up into the five-star, four-star, three-star athletes. We’re looking at guys who I think are going to help move the needle to help put us in a position to at some point raise that trophy, cut down those nets and say we’re a national champion.

“Whether you come here and won one year with the program, it’s my job to make sure I stay on top of that person each and every year to take classes to help them to get a degree at some point in the near future. As we know, a degree at the University of Michigan that is special."



