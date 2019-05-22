Michigan has agreed to terms with Miami Heat assistant and former Fab Fiver Juwan Howard on a five-year contract, sources have told TheWolverine.com.

Howard played three seasons at U-M from 1991-1994 and was a member of the Fab Five. He enjoyed a 19-year NBA career and has made a name for himself as one of the league's top assistants with the Miami Heat, having interviewed for several NBA head coaching jobs. He most recently interviewed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Several past Wolverines advocated for Howard, including former Fab Five members Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Chris Webber. Webber told Rich Eisen all five of them would be back together at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor should Howard get his shot.

Duncan Robinson, currently with the Miami Heat, said Howard would be a great fit on the Dak and Dunc Show podcast.

“I love Juwan,” Robinson said on the podcast. “I think he’s a great coach. I think he’d be great for recruiting … I’ve learned a lot from him this year and he’d be great for the University of Michigan.

“I’ll say this ... the only college coaching job I could ever see him taking would be Michigan. That’s not because he’s said that or anything; it’s just because, obviously, he’s played in the NBA for a while, coached in the NBA for a while, I think he’s had his sights set on being an NBA coach. I just think it’s a little bit different when your alma mater comes calling.”

As reported Tuesday, other Michigan coaching targets were informed last night that Howard was the guy.

Watch for more on this development in the hours to come ...