Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel has already taken some heat for his decision to hire Juwan Howard as the school’s next basketball coach, but revealed today he’s not interested in hearing about any “risks” or “gambles.”

Manuel spoke both before and after Howard did this afternoon, justifying his decision as to why the latter is the right man for the job.

He began the festivities at Crisler Center by explaining what qualities and intangibles he saw in the former Fab Five star that were was so appealing and ultimately led to the hire.

“The factors [I was looking for during the coaching search] included high integrity, great character, coaching experience, a proven winner, someone who can teach the game, etc.,” Manuel began.

“I stand here today with my choice. Coach Howard has a great passion for Michigan and for basketball, and will take great pride in promoting the community and the academic and athletic success of our student-athletes.

“He takes pride in the development of players both on and off the court. My conversation with [Miami Heat coach] Erik Spoelstra was insightful as to how well Juwan understands the X’s and O’s.

“He’ll surround himself with great coaches and an outstanding support staff, and I am very confident he’ll make Michigan fans, alumni and staff very proud.”

Howard then gave an impassioned speech following Manuel’s opening remarks, before the Athletic Director took the stage once again to field questions.

Sure enough, the first question that was asked involved why Manuel took the risk of hiring someone who has never been a head coach before, and has never even been involved at the collegiate level.

Manuel admitted he was ready for that specific question.

“It was an easy choice to select Juwan,” the AD admitted. “Now you guys can see why I talk about his love for Michigan and for these student-athletes. I’ve already been criticized for it — I’ve read about the risk and the gamble I’m taking, and that’s fine.

“If I’m going to take a risk on someone, it’s going to be him. I asked him about his offensive and defensive philosophies, but I ask both [head football coach] Jim [Harbaugh] and [softball coach Carol] Hutch[ins] about theirs too.

“I don’t know all the pick and roll strategies of basketball and what not, but what I do know is what he’s like as a person and how competitive he is.

“He has a plan of what he wants his staff to look like, and he’s still working through that. Juwan and I talked about a lot of little things, most of which didn’t involve the X’s and O’s on the court because I knew he already understood it.

“He talked about how he envisions his head coach responsibilities and his plan. Hiring him isn’t a risk in my mind, because he is a great person and will be a great head coach from Day 1.

“In the last two years, 110 schools have changed basketball coaches and a lot of those coaches had great deals of experience — in other words, let him develop into a head coach of his own.

“I’m going to gamble on people who love this place the way he does, and who get emotional when talking to their family and kids the way he does.

“Hutch worked for two years as an assistant coach and as an administrative coach before she took over, and is now the greatest coach in the history of softball. Juwan started six years ago and learned under two of the best minds in basketball in Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra, and played under a National Championship coach in Steve Fisher.

"He will evolve into a great head coach, in my opinion.”