News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 10:00:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Inside the Numbers: Let Zavier Be Zavier

Drew Hallett • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@DrewCHallett
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson has been a target of criticism the past week.After surging to No. 4 in the AP poll with a 7-0 start, Michigan has lost three of its last four games, including both...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}