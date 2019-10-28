News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 17:18:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Live Video From Michigan Basketball Open Practice

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
@CSayf23
Staff Writer

We're here at Michigan Basketball open practice and are recording live. The event opened with players being introduced ...followed by a quick Q&A from fans, and now practice has begun.

LINK TO FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO


Scrimmage - Part 1


Scrimmage Part 2


Scrimmage Part 3 


Halftime score has Maize leading 18-14 over Blue.

Scrimmage - Part 4


Scrimmage — Part 5


Scrimmage — Part 6


Scrimmage — Part 7


Scrimmage — Part 8


---

