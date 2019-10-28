Live Video From Michigan Basketball Open Practice
We're here at Michigan Basketball open practice and are recording live. The event opened with players being introduced ...followed by a quick Q&A from fans, and now practice has begun.
Scrimmage - Part 1
Scrimmage Part 2
Scrimmage Part 3
Halftime score has Maize leading 18-14 over Blue.
Scrimmage - Part 4
Scrimmage — Part 5
Scrimmage — Part 6
Scrimmage — Part 7
Scrimmage — Part 8
