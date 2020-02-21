Michigan junior forward Isaiah Livers missed Wednesday’s win at Rutgers with what’s been reported as a high ankle sprain. Livers missed nine-plus other games with a groin injury and has had a rough year on that front. Head coach Juwan Howard wouldn’t speculate on whether Livers would play Saturday at Purdue. “I haven’t had a chance to speak with Alex yet. Alex is our head trainer,” he said. “So, after this press conference, I’ll go downstairs and talk to him and see so we can plan on how we’re going to move forward in practice and the game tomorrow. “We didn’t really have a game yesterday. We had more of a walkthrough/player development day, but he was present.” He will travel with the team as he has all year.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and his team improved to 8-7 in Big Ten play with a win at Rutgers. (AP Images)