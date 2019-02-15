After suffering only its third loss of the season at Penn State Tuesday night, Michigan returns home hoping to get back on track against Maryland.

With Maryland coming to the Crisler Center ranked No. 24 in the nation, it’s the first time in the history of the series that the both teams were ranked among the top 25 teams. The matchup will tip off at noon Saturday on FOX with Tim Brando and Jimmy Jackson on the call.

All-time against the Terrapins, the Wolverines are 6-6, but Michigan has won two straight games against Maryland after losing five of the previous six games. U-M is 3-1 all time against Maryland at the Crisler Center and head coach John Beilein is 4-4 against the Terrapins in his career.

Maryland comes to Michigan with a 19-6 record and a 10-4 mark in Big Ten play. In the Terrapins last game, they defeated Purdue 70-56 at home on Tuesday night.

Maryland is a balanced team with the 21st most efficient offense and 16th most efficient defense in the country.

Junior guard Anthony Cowan is leading the Terrapins scoring 16.0 points per game and is also averaging 4.5 assists per game. He is also tied for the lead on the team with 49 3-pointers this season and is shooting 33.3 percent from deep. His assist rate of 26.4 is the 155th in the nation and he is playing 84.9 percent of Maryland’s minutes.

Sophomore center Bruno Fernando averages a double-double with 14.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Fernando’s true shooting percentage of 69.8 percent is the ninth best in college basketball. He is one of the best rebounders in the nation with the 19th best defensive rebounding percentage and the 90th best offensive rebounding percentage in the country. Around the rim, he is one of the most efficient players with a field goal percentage from two of 68.5, which is 26th in the nation.

On the defensive side of the ball, he is skilled at blocking shots as his block percentage of 7.3 is 81st in the nation.

Freshman forward Jalen Smith is averaging 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. His offensive rebounding percentage of 12.8 is the 73rd best in the nation, while also being careful with the ball. His turnover rate of 11.5 is the 167th lowest in the country.

Freshman guard Eric Ayala is one of the best three-point shooters in the nation with a three-point percentage of 47.3, which is 22nd in the nation and best in the Big Ten.