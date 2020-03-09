Monday Musings - Final Regular Season Hoops Thoughts
Looking back on Michigan basketball's regular season ... and it was a strange one.It's rare that a team goes through a Big Ten season that's not a roller coaster ride. Teams have bumps in the road ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news