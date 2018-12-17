USA Today Sports Images

After defeating Western Michigan Saturday, Michigan moved up to No. 4 in the latest AP poll released Monday. This is Michigan’s highest ranking of the season and the Wolverines are the highest ranked team from the Big Ten. Michigan moved to No. 4 after the previous week’s No. 4 Gonzaga lost to North Carolina 103-90 Saturday.