Michigan Wolverines Basketball Moves Up to No. 4 In AP Poll
After defeating Western Michigan Saturday, Michigan moved up to No. 4 in the latest AP poll released Monday.
This is Michigan’s highest ranking of the season and the Wolverines are the highest ranked team from the Big Ten. Michigan moved to No. 4 after the previous week’s No. 4 Gonzaga lost to North Carolina 103-90 Saturday.
The top five of this week’s AP poll are Kansas, Duke, Tennessee, Michigan and Virginia. The Wolverines are not far behind the Volunteers with only 22 votes points separating the two teams.
Seven Big Ten teams are in this week’s top 25 with Michigan State at No. 10, Ohio State at No. 15, Wisconsin at No. 16, Indiana at 22, Iowa at No. 23 and Nebraska at No. 25.
