Both Michigan and Michigan State have won exactly 14 Big Ten regular-season titles throughout their respective histories, but one of them will have an opportunity to hang banner No. 15 tomorrow night when the two rivals square off in East Lansing at 8:00 PM.

The two clubs didn’t even know they’d be in position to win a championship as recently as three days ago, but Purdue’s loss at Minnesota on Tuesday night set the stage in grand fashion.

“Everyone hit our group chat that night saying Minnesota won,” sophomore guard Jordan Poole explained this afternoon. “Tomorrow night was already going to be pretty hype anyway, but the fact that it’s for a championship puts even more on it.

“There was a little more enthusiasm in practice after that. You really can’t ask for a whole lot more than this — this is the kind of stuff you see in the movies and the kind of situations you dream of being in.”

“It’s perfect,” sophomore forward Isaiah Livers chimed in. “I wouldn’t want to be playing any other team tomorrow night for the championship. This whole thing has been set up perfectly.”

Michigan and Michigan State will be closing the year against one another for the first time since 2011, a contest that was won by the Wolverines, 70-63.

Head coach John Beilein explained this afternoon he’d love to see rivalry games played on the final weekend of the regular-season every year in the Big Ten (citing Purdue/Indiana, Illinois/Northwestern as examples), simply because of the excitement and the magnitude it could potentially generate, with tomorrow night’s game being the perfect example.