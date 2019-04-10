This past year's 30-7 season was just the fifth 30-win campaign in school history. Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews and sophomore guard Jordan Poole all announced their declarations for the NBA draft yesterday, with the intention of hiring agents. Rule changes this past offseason now permit college athletes to hire agents and still potentially return to college, meaning all three of the U-M players still have the option of doing so. That, however, seems unlikely at this point, despite low draft projections from the majority of recent mock drafts that have been released. We've rounded up the latest ones from around the country and have taken a look at where the U-M trio has been slotted.

Ignas Brazdeikis

Ignas Brazdeikis averaged 14.8 points per game this past season, becoming the first U-M freshman to lead the team in scoring since Trey Burke (also 14.8) in 2011-12. Lon Horwedel

Charles Matthews

Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews five rebounds per game were tied for the third-most on the team. Per Kjeldsen

Jordan Poole