Michigan's 8 NBA Draft Selections Since 2013 Are The Most In The Big Ten

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Moe Wagner was selected 25th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, after leading Michigan to an appearance in the National Title as a junior. (AP Images)

Since Michigan went to the National Championship in 2013 under former head coach John Beilein, no Big Ten program has had more NBA draft picks than the Wolverines.

U-M has accumulated eight during that span, while only one other program in the entire conference has racked up more than five (Michigan State with seven).

There is a decent chance the Maize and Blue will add to their total tomorrow night during the 2019 NBA draft, with freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews and sophomore guard Jordan Poole all hoping to hear their names called.

While it's unlikely that all three will be selected, odds are that at least one of them (and perhaps two) will undoubtedly be chosen during the annual 60-pick event.

NBA Draft Picks for Every Big Ten School Since 2013
School (Number of Draft Picks) Selection/Player/Year NBA Team

Michigan (8)

9. Trey Burke — 2013

Timberwolves

24. Tim Hardaway — 2013

Knicks

8. Nik Stauskas — 2014

Kings

21. Mitch McGary — 2014

Thunder

40. Glenn Robinson — 2014

Timberwolves

20. Caris LeVert — 2016

Pacers

17. D.J. Wilson — 2017

Bucks

25. Moe Wagner — 2018

Lakers

Michigan State (7)

15. Adreian Payne — 2014

Hawks

19. Gary Harris — 2014

Bulls

56. Branden Dawson — 2015

Pelicans

14. Denzel Valentine — 2016

Bulls

31. Deyonta Davis — 2016

Celtics

4. Jaren Jackson — 2018

Grizzlies

12. Miles Bridges — 2018

Clippers

Indiana (5)

2. Victor Oladipo — 2013

Magic

4. Cody Zeller — 2013

Bobcats

9. Noah Vonleh — 2014

Hornets

23. O.G. Anunoby — 2017

Raptors

42. Thomas Bryant — 2017

Jazz

Maryland (5)

5. Alex Len* — 2013

Suns

40. Diamond Stone — 2016

Pelicans

47. Jake Layman — 2016

Magic

19. Kevin Huerter — 2018

Hawks

43. Justin Jackson — 2018

Nuggets

Ohio State (3)

58. Deshaun Thomas — 2013

Spurs

2. D'Angelo Russell — 2015

Lakers

48. Keita Bates-Diop — 2018

Timberwolves

Purdue (3)

46. A.J. Hammons — 2016

Mavericks

26. Caleb Swanigan — 2017

Trail Blazers

52. Vince Edwards — 2018

Jazz

Iowa (2)

56. Devyn Marble — 2014

Nuggets

49. Aaron White — 2015

Wizards

Wisconsin (2)

9. Frank Kaminsky — 2015

Hornets

16. Sam Dekker — 2015

Rockets

Penn State (1)

51. Tony Carr — 2018

Pelicans
* — Alex Len was chosen while Maryland was still a member of the ACC

Nine Big Ten schools have seen at least one of their players come off the board since 2013, with Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Rutgers being the lone exceptions.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Michigan's eight draft selections, however, is that seven of them have been first-rounders, with small forward Glenn Robinson in 2014 being the lone Wolverine who hasn't been (he went No. 40 overall).

The next-closest conference member is Michigan State, who has had five first-round selections during the aforementioned span.

While it seems unlikely that U-M will add to its first-round total tomorrow night (Brazdeikis, Matthews and Poole are all projected to go in either the second round or not at all), it's not out of the realm of possibility that either Brazdeikis or Poole sneaks into the draft's opening frame.

Power forward D.J. Wilson is the best past example of this occurrence, as his No. 17 overall selection in 2017 was substantially higher than anybody thought he'd go.

Shooting guard Caris LeVert also followed that same script in 2016 when he went No. 20 overall, while some could make the argument that centers Mitch McGary (in 2014) and Moe Wagner (in 2018) did as well, depending on which projections one was following beforehand.

Regardless of what happens tomorrow night, Michigan will likely continue leading the Big Ten in total picks since 2013, with MSU not expected to have enough selections to overtake the Wolverines.

---

