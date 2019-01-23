Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Caris LeVert was averaging 18.4 points per game and on track for a huge season before dislocating his ankle Nov. 12 at Minnesota. The gruesome injury looked worse than it was, however, and LeVert is recovering. The New York Post reported he had another encouraging workout before a Jan. 18 game in Orlando.

Caris LeVert

“I’m not going to speculate,” head coach Kenny Atkinson said of LeVert’s return. “I don’t want to give you something and be wrong. That’s the last thing I want to do. No specific update. “[He’s] progressing. I know he had another great workout. That’s as far as my medical background goes, but progressing nicely.” LeVert was initially slated to be out two to three months. He’s reportedly done everything but play full court in practice. “Yeah, I think that’s fair to say,” Atkinson said. “He just hasn’t had live contact. … he hasn’t done any scrimmage situations or five-on-five.” LeVert played in 14 games before his injury and was also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Updates on Michigan’s other NBA participants: Trey Burke (Played at U-M from 2011-13), New York Knicks: Averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game for 10-35 New York ... Shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from long range in 29 games played ... Missed seven games starting Dec. 1 with a knee sprain and has been slowed recently by illness … Notched four straight double-digit scoring games from Jan. 4 to 11, including 16 points in 19 minutes of a 119-112 win at Los Angeles (Lakers) Jan. 4.

Jamal Crawford, SF, Phoenix Suns: Averaging 6.4 points, 3.2 assists per game for 11-38 Phoenix, shooting 35.1 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from long range in 17.4 minutes per game (39 games) … Scored 16 points in a Jan. 6 loss to Charlotte and 11 in a 116-114 loss at Minnesota Jan. 20. Tim Hardaway Jr., SF, New York Knicks: Averaging 19.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for 10-35 New York, shooting 39.3 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from three-point range … Scored 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting in a loss at Oklahoma City Jan. 21, his best game in three weeks.

Duncan Robinson, SG, Miami Heat: Averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for 22-23 Miami … Has played in four games this year and is shooting 33.3 percent from the field and long range in 7.3 minutes per game … Has been back and forth between Miami and Sioux Falls of the G-League, where he averages 19.9 points through 24 games with the Skyforce and is shooting 51.5 percent from the floor, 47.7 from long range.