{{ timeAgo('2019-07-05 09:37:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball, NBA Update: Summer League, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Several Michigan alums are playing in NBA Summer League ball. Plus, Glen Robinson III signs a new deal ...

Duncan Robinson continues to impress in his second season with the Miami Heat. He put up 17 points in the Monday opener and added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes of an 89-88 win over Sacramento Tuesday (thought he shot only 3-for-13 from the floor, 2-for-11 from long range). He didn't play in a Wednesday win over Golden State, though he did meet up with former Michigan teammate Jordan Poole, now with the Warriors.

Poole struggled with his jumper for the second straight game in a 100-90 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday. he went 1-for-8 from the floor, 1-for-5 from long range but 7-for-7 from the free throw line. Like Robinson, he also sat out the Wednesday contest.

D.J. Wilson will be back for a third run with the Milwaukee Bucks starting Friday, while Zak Irvin and Ignas Brazdeikis will suit up for the New York Knicks.

Golden State will have two former Wolverines on the roster this year. Glenn Robinson III, who spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, will join the team this fall.

Former Wolverine Darius Morris did not play Tuesday or Wednesday after scoring seven points in a Monday win over Cleveland.

Finally, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored eight points and added three assists, going 2-for-3 from long range, in Cleveland's loss to Utah Tuesday. He notched six points, going 2-for-3 from three-point range again, a night later for John Beilein's team in a loss to Memphis.

