Michigan Wolverines Basketball, NBA Update: Summer League, More
Several Michigan alums are playing in NBA Summer League ball. Plus, Glen Robinson III signs a new deal ...
Duncan Robinson continues to impress in his second season with the Miami Heat. He put up 17 points in the Monday opener and added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes of an 89-88 win over Sacramento Tuesday (thought he shot only 3-for-13 from the floor, 2-for-11 from long range). He didn't play in a Wednesday win over Golden State, though he did meet up with former Michigan teammate Jordan Poole, now with the Warriors.
Duncan Drops Dimes 💰@umichbball ↗️ @SFSkyforce ➡️ @MiamiHEAT #GLeagueAlum #NBASummer @D_Bo20 pic.twitter.com/5E2N8Iw4Zm— NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 3, 2019
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Dunkin' Duncan! pic.twitter.com/3xiBLJ2eI3— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 3, 2019
From @umichbball to the NBA! #NBASummer— NBA (@NBA) July 3, 2019
Duncan Robinson x Jordan Poole
MIA/GSW - 3pm/et, @NBATV pic.twitter.com/3WREu95w4C
Poole struggled with his jumper for the second straight game in a 100-90 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday. he went 1-for-8 from the floor, 1-for-5 from long range but 7-for-7 from the free throw line. Like Robinson, he also sat out the Wednesday contest.
D.J. Wilson will be back for a third run with the Milwaukee Bucks starting Friday, while Zak Irvin and Ignas Brazdeikis will suit up for the New York Knicks.
🤙 @lanky_smoove is running it back at #BucksSummer!!— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2019
Full roster: https://t.co/f8vvAM57Ss pic.twitter.com/YcdAG3pbdl
🏀 in the desert. It’s on. pic.twitter.com/rl9t0NUnYc— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 2, 2019
Golden State will have two former Wolverines on the roster this year. Glenn Robinson III, who spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, will join the team this fall.
Free agent Glenn Robinson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, with a second-year player option, agent Jelani Floyd of @beyond_am tells The Athletic and Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2019
Former Wolverine Darius Morris did not play Tuesday or Wednesday after scoring seven points in a Monday win over Cleveland.
#GLeagueAlum @DariusMorris4 with the smooth move and finish for ✌️@umichbball ↗️ @GLeagueWarriors ➡️ @spurs pic.twitter.com/wWoS4hnPz4— NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 2, 2019
Finally, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored eight points and added three assists, going 2-for-3 from long range, in Cleveland's loss to Utah Tuesday. He notched six points, going 2-for-3 from three-point range again, a night later for John Beilein's team in a loss to Memphis.
"He's very methodical and he cares about all his guys."@theprophet_5 on reuniting with @JohnBeilein for #CavsSummer: https://t.co/FwcGwyfEFn pic.twitter.com/2eDad1kfjB— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 29, 2019
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook