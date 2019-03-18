Michigan will begin its quest for a National Championship on Thursday night when it heads to Des Moines, Iowa, to take on the 15-seeded Montana Grizzlies.

Before the Wolverines begin NCAA Tournament play, however, we've decided to take a look at where they rank in all of the nation's most important statistical categories heading into the Big Dance.

Note: U-M's national rank is listed first below, with the actual statistic in parenthesis. There are 353 teams in college basketball.