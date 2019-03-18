A Closer Look At U-M's National Statistics Heading Into The NCAA Tournament
Michigan will begin its quest for a National Championship on Thursday night when it heads to Des Moines, Iowa, to take on the 15-seeded Montana Grizzlies.
Before the Wolverines begin NCAA Tournament play, however, we've decided to take a look at where they rank in all of the nation's most important statistical categories heading into the Big Dance.
Note: U-M's national rank is listed first below, with the actual statistic in parenthesis. There are 353 teams in college basketball.
Offensive Statistics:
• KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 18th
• Field goal percentage: 152nd (44.9%)
• Points per game: 238th (70.4)
• Three-point field goal percentage: 135th (35.1%)
• Turnovers per game: 1st (9)
• Free throw percentage: 214th (69.4%)
• Assists per game: 184th (13.3)
• Total free throws attempts: 306th (500)
Defensive Statistics:
• KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 2nd
• Field goal percentage defense: 20th (39.9%)
• Points allowed per game: 3rd (58.8)
• Defensive rebounds per game: 73rd (26.5)
• Three-point percentage against: 5th (28.7%)
• Total fouls committed: 14th (479)
• Turnovers forced per game: 252nd (12.2)
• Blocked shots per game: 76th (4.1)
Miscellaneous:
• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 10th (1.48)
• Turnover margin: 28th (3.2)
More Player/Team Stats:
• Sunday's Big Ten Tournament loss to MSU was the first setback for the Wolverines in the annual postseason event since they fell to Purdue in the semifinals on March 12, 2016. The loss snapped a stretch of 10 consecutive Big Ten Tournament victories, which is an all-time conference record.
• Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers' 45 three-point percentage is the best mark in the league, while freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis' 42 mark checks in seventh best.
• U-M's two-seed in the NCAA Tournament is its highest since also being a No. 2 in the 2014 Big Dance. The Wolverines were a No. 3 last year and a No. 4 in 2013, and advanced to the National Title each time.
