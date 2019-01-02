NEWS: Penn State has given Michigan all it can handle in the programs' last three meetings, with the Wolverines coming out on top by an average of just 6.3 points.

Despite the Nittany Lions' 7-6 record and U-M's 13-0 mark, head coach John Beilein knows his team will be in for a battle once again tomorrow night.

“Penn State has been a difficult team for us to beat, and none of our wins have been easy against them lately," Beilein recalled. "[Junior forward Lamar] Stevens, [senior guard Josh] Reaves and [redshirt junior center Mike] Watkins have been really good for them, especially during their NIT championship run last year.

"I like their team this season because they can score in so many different ways — they have a few Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkmans who can go out and get you baskets. That's what a lot of those Philly guys are able to do.

"When there isn’t a great play being run, they’ll find a way to isolate and get a basket. [PSU head coach] Pat Chambers was an assistant at Villanova when I was at West Virginia, so I’ve been coaching against a long time. He plays all kinds of zones and man defenses, and it’s always been difficult to go up against."

VIEWS: Yes, PSU has been a difficult out for Michigan over its last three meetings, but this is obviously a game the Wolverines should win.

The Nittany Lions have already dropped notable contests to the likes of DePaul, Bradley and a subpar Alabama team, and will come to Ann Arbor as 12-point underdogs.

With that being said, Penn State has the potential to knock off good teams, just as it did on Nov. 27 when it beat then-No. 13 Virginia Tech, before falling to an above average Indiana squad on Dec. 4 by just two points.

This one may be closer then the Vegas spread would indicate, but it would be shocking if the Maize and Blue didn't come away with the victory.