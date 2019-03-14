NEWS: Michigan redshirt junior Charles Matthews was left off the All-Big Ten defensive team for the second straight year.



BEILEIN: “That was surprising. It’s always been a great motivating factor for everybody.

“People are watching a different game than I’m watching, obviously, with Charles. He’s had some rough offensive moments, but the guy has never had a bad defensive game, and he’s taken care of everybody. If he’s not one of the five best, there must be four really good defenders out there. That’s all I can say.”

VIEWS: Not only is he one of the five best, but he might be the Big Ten’s best defender. His omission is bizarre.

Not having him healthy for the first game with Michigan State and not having him at all for the second was a killer.