{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 17:21:49 -0600') }}

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: News & Views - Beilein On Wisconsin, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach John Beilein spoke Friday … we break down his comments in News & Views format …

NEWS: Michigan looks to avoid the sweep when Wisconsin comes to town Saturday.

BEILEIN: “Well have to play better than we did in those Villanova, North Carolina games to get this win. That’s our plan; to really play well. I know Wisconsin is a difficult matchup for us. That’s an incredible team to go around [Ethan] Happ and just an interesting dynamic to try and coach against.

“The guy that’s leading them in assists is a center. Show me another team where that’s happened. I think Wilt Chamberlain led the team in assists one year because he wanted to.”

VIEWS: Happ is one of the most interesting players we’ve seen in the last several years at the center position. He’s got a unique array of moves and you wonder how he scores (kind of like Adrian Dantley back in the day, albeit a different type player at a different position).

Somehow, the ball goes in.

