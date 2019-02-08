NEWS: Michigan looks to avoid the sweep when Wisconsin comes to town Saturday.

BEILEIN: “Well have to play better than we did in those Villanova, North Carolina games to get this win. That’s our plan; to really play well. I know Wisconsin is a difficult matchup for us. That’s an incredible team to go around [Ethan] Happ and just an interesting dynamic to try and coach against.

“The guy that’s leading them in assists is a center. Show me another team where that’s happened. I think Wilt Chamberlain led the team in assists one year because he wanted to.”

VIEWS: Happ is one of the most interesting players we’ve seen in the last several years at the center position. He’s got a unique array of moves and you wonder how he scores (kind of like Adrian Dantley back in the day, albeit a different type player at a different position).

Somehow, the ball goes in.