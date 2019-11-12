Michigan Wolverines Basketball News & Views: Howard Needs More From Simpson
Michigan faces Creighton tonight and will need a better showing from senior Zavier Simpson to win. Juwan Howard talks about that and more … we tackle his words in News & Views format.NEWS: Michigan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news