News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 10:27:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball News & Views-Howard On Kentucky Series, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

ANN ARBOR — Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is off to a great start, 7-1 in his first eight games with Iowa coming to town Friday night. The Wolverines still have room for improvement, too … Howar...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}