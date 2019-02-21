Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach John Beilein talked about Minnesota and more Wednesday. We tackle his words in News and Views format.

NEWS: The Big Ten race is wide open with five games to play, and there are no sure wins on anyone’s schedule.

BEILEIN: “I’m really pleased with our win over Maryland, even more so after their win at Iowa. The Penn State (win) the other night just shows we lost to a team that’s had a tough year, but certainly has some talent.

“It’s a great time right now in the Big Ten. We’ve got all these teams, seven, eight, nine all trying to get the tournament. One of those teams that might not be on the bubble could win the Big Ten Tournament.”

VIEWS: He’s not joking. Illinois is one of the most improved teams in the conference and can beat anyone in the Big Ten. Rutgers is athletic and gave MSU fits at the Breslin Center, Penn State plays everyone tough … it’s wide open, and teams on the bubble will be playing for their tournament lives.