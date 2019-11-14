ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is now 2-0 under head coach Juwan Howard and will face Elon Friday night in Ann Arbor. The Phoenix are 2-1 and coming off a 64-41 loss to Georgia Tech, a small team with shooters.

“They’re a very good outside shooting team, shoot a ton of threes, shoot very well from the three-point line,” Howard said Thursday. “In transition they look to get out and score. They’re not like the team we faced Tuesday [Creighton] that would get out in transition quickly … yes, they’re undersized, but they play hard and compete hard.”

Howard touched on a number of topics during his 11-minute presser. We tackle his comments in News & Views format.

NEWS: Sophomore Adrien Nunez started but played only 11 minutes in a 79-69 win over Creighton.

HOWARD: “Adrien is a very hard worker. He provides outside shooting for this team. It just so happened David DeJulius was playing well, so we decided to go with David, gave him some big minutes defensively as well as offensively.”

VIEWS: We’d been hearing about DeJulius’ improvement in the offseason, including 7-for-8 triples in a scrimmage with Detroit, but this was the first time we got to see it. He’s got some limitations, but he’s going to be a rotation guy, and he’s earned it.