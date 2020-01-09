News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 09:40:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball News & Views: U-M Must Hold Serve

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan is 1-2 in Big Ten play based in part on a tough, early-season conference schedule The Wolverines need a win over a decent Purdue team tonight to get back on track.

We tackle head coach Juwan Howard’s pregame comments here in News and Views format.

Franz Wagner and Michigan are No. 18 in the country heading into tonight's game with Purdue.
Franz Wagner and Michigan are No. 18 in the country heading into tonight's game with Purdue. (USA Today Sports Images)

NEWS: Michigan has shot extremely poorly on the road in conference play, and several Wolverines passed up open looks at Michigan State.

HOWARD: “We just want our guys when they have open shots to shoot it with confidence and don’t hesitate. If you’re open, take the shot; if you’re not, look to pass it. The third option is drive it.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}