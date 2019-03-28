Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! “Jarrett’s over there.” Those were one Texas Tech player’s words when reporters entered the Red Raiders locker room Wednesday looking for interviews, and they elicited a round of laughs. Texas Tech is no one-man team by any means, but Culver is the straw that stirs the drink. The future lottery pick averaged 18.8 points per game in leading Tech in points, rebounds (6.5) and assists (3.8).



Charles Matthews will be given the task to slow Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver. AP Images

"He can score at all three levels,” Michigan assistant Luke Yaklich, the man charged with the plan to slow him down, said. “He can get you an offensive rebound. He can score in the post. He can beat you off a ball screen with his pull-up jumper, or getting to the rim. He can beat you off the ball screen by passing it out to open shooters. Then he can beat you off the ball screen by getting it to the rim to their bigs.

“He is as talented a player as we've played this year. He's got good size and length. He can see over the top in your ball screen defensive coverage. He's everywhere on the floor. Obviously, he's a focal point of what they do throughout the game and then in late clock, late game situations, as well.” He’s like Indiana’s Romeo Langford in some ways, only more experienced and skilled, Yaklich added. So it stands to reason it will take a team effort to slow him, but that starts with one guy — Michigan redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews. Matthews, an elite defender, is always at his best when going up against someone who gets more acclaim. He took the Langford challenge personally, will take this one the same way and usually rises to the occasion. "He's tough, and you hope you’ve got a guy like Charles Matthews," Beilein told the Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday. "What I've learned a lot as I've matured as a coach here is sometimes there are great players, and then there are great defenders. When they match up, anything can happen. "Charles Matthews is an elite defender, and he takes it personally. We’ve got some other guys that if you need to switch on to them you can do some things, too, or give Charles a rest. But he's really a good player, and Charles has faced really good players. Sometimes it works out; sometimes it doesn't. But it should be a great battle between two great players." NOTES • Beilein knows Texas Tech’s defense is capable, too — there’s a reason the Red Raiders are No. 1 in defensive efficiency to Michigan’s No. 2. Tech makes everything go baseline, taking away the middle, and it’s worked to their advantage. This well-made video sums it up in great detail.