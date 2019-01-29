No. 5 Michigan returns home to face Ohio State Tuesday night looking to extend its two-game winning streak.

The game will tip off at 9:05 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2 with Dave Flemming, Dan Dakich and Molly McGrath on the call.

Against the Buckeyes, The Wolverines trail 78-103 in the all-time series and Ohio State has won four out of the last six matchups. U-M holds a 48-38 record against OSU in Ann Arbor and has won four of the last five home meetings. Michigan coach John Beilein has a 8-15 record against Ohio State.

With a victory Tuesday, Beilein would tie former U-M coach Johnny Orr's mark for the most Big Ten wins by a Michigan coach at 120.

Ohio State comes into Tuesday with a 13-6 record overall and a 3-5 mark in Big Ten play.

The Buckeyes started the season 12-1, with victories over Cincinnati, Creighton, Minnesota and Illinois, before losing five straight games in January against Big Ten foes. Ohio State got back on track Saturday going to Nebraska and winning 70-60.

Ohio State’s sophomore center Kaleb Wesson is leading the team with 14.9 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per games.

Wesson is using 31.2 percent of Ohio State’s possessions, which is the 36th highest mark in the country. While he might be using a lot of the Buckeyes offense, he is adept at getting offensive rebounds as his offensive rebounding percentage of 12.3 is the 103rd best in the country.

Michigan’s junior center Jon Teske will have his hands foul attempting not to foul Wesson as Wesson is the third best player in college basketball at drawing fouls.

Senior guard C.J. Jackson is second on Ohio State at 12.6 points per game and he is first one the team with 37 three-pointers and is averaging 38.9 percent from deep. His assist rate of 24.4 is the 233rd best in the country and is averaging 3.7 assists per game.

Freshman guard Luther Muhammed comes off of a career-best performance at Nebraska where he had 24 points against the Cornhuskers. He is averaging 9.9 points per game and is leading the team by shooting 42.9 percent from three, which is 148th best in the nation.

Ohio State will be without sophomore forward Kyle Young who leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage, shooting 73.2 percent from the field. Young has a stress fracture in his right leg.