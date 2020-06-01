Michigan Wolverines Basketball: On 2022 Offer, In-Stater Ty Rodgers, More
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is continuing to extend offers beyond 2021. He offered Fletcher Loyer, MSU guard Foster Loyer's brother, this weekend, and Monday offered Grand Blanc (Mich.) four-star small forward Ty Rodgers.
beyond blessed to announce that I’ve received a offer from The University of Michigan!! 🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/GLYFWACyWE— Ty Rodgers (@Ty_rodgers20) June 1, 2020
Rodgers holds offers from Ohio State, Marquette, Houston and Rhode Island in addition to Michigan.
Watch for more on this development in the days to come.
Four-star point guard Jalen Warley, meanwhile, continues to remain in communication with the U-M coaches. Warley's dad and uncle played for Phil Martelli and St. Joseph and Martelli has done a great job building the relationship.
Warley plans on cutting his list June 7, probably to 10. Michigan is very likely to remain on it.
