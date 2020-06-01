Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is continuing to extend offers beyond 2021. He offered Fletcher Loyer, MSU guard Foster Loyer's brother, this weekend, and Monday offered Grand Blanc (Mich.) four-star small forward Ty Rodgers.

beyond blessed to announce that I’ve received a offer from The University of Michigan!! 🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/GLYFWACyWE

Rodgers holds offers from Ohio State, Marquette, Houston and Rhode Island in addition to Michigan.

Watch for more on this development in the days to come.

Four-star point guard Jalen Warley, meanwhile, continues to remain in communication with the U-M coaches. Warley's dad and uncle played for Phil Martelli and St. Joseph and Martelli has done a great job building the relationship.

Warley plans on cutting his list June 7, probably to 10. Michigan is very likely to remain on it.

