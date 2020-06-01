 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: 2022 Ty Rodgers Offered, Jalen Warley Cuts List, More
Michigan Wolverines Basketball: On 2022 Offer, In-Stater Ty Rodgers, More

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is continuing to extend offers beyond 2021. He offered Fletcher Loyer, MSU guard Foster Loyer's brother, this weekend, and Monday offered Grand Blanc (Mich.) four-star small forward Ty Rodgers.

Rodgers holds offers from Ohio State, Marquette, Houston and Rhode Island in addition to Michigan.

Four-star point guard Jalen Warley, meanwhile, continues to remain in communication with the U-M coaches. Warley's dad and uncle played for Phil Martelli and St. Joseph and Martelli has done a great job building the relationship.

Warley plans on cutting his list June 7, probably to 10. Michigan is very likely to remain on it.

JALEN WARLEY TALKS VIRTUAL VISIT

