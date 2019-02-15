A narrative has developed this season involving Michigan playing its best ball against the top competition, and that sentiment has been accurate, with the Wolverines posting an impressive 5-0 mark against teams ranked inside the AP top-25.

The program will attempt to run that record to 6-0 tomorrow afternoon when No. 24 Maryland comes to town.

U-M's incredible run against ranked foes dates back further than just the start of this season, however.

In fact, Michigan has compiled a 9-1 record in its last 10 contests against top-25 foes, dating back to mid-February of last season (with the lone loss occurring in last year's National Championship to Villanova).

The Wolverines are also 15-5 in their last 20 matchups against such competition, and hold a 6-4 mark against clubs ranked in the top-10 since late February of 2017.