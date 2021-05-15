Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Only A Few 2020-21 Regrets For The Staff

Michigan won an outright Big Ten championship in Juwan Howard’s second year with a squad that started outside the top 25 but finished as an Elite Eight squad. Though the season ended with a disappointing loss to UCLA, the Wolverines exceeded many expectations and made a great postseason run without Isaiah Livers (foot).

Yes, it’s possible to be elated and disappointed with a season at the same time. Any chance to get to a Final Four, especially in a game they probably should have won, is a huge opportunity. But losing that one wasn’t the biggest disappointment for assistant Phil Martelli — nor should it have been.

“When you take a step back and think about what the team accomplished, how much sacrificing went into it, both the players and staff … I think Juwan has been great about this,” Martelli said. “Their family sacrificed and ours sacrificed a lot. This idea of having some family time [now] is the uniqueness of Juwan, but also, we have the power that we can get in touch with anybody by phone, Zoom, those things.