 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Only A Few 2020-21 Regrets For The Staff
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-15 10:49:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Only A Few 2020-21 Regrets For The Staff

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan won an outright Big Ten championship in Juwan Howard’s second year with a squad that started outside the top 25 but finished as an Elite Eight squad. Though the season ended with a disappointing loss to UCLA, the Wolverines exceeded many expectations and made a great postseason run without Isaiah Livers (foot).

Yes, it’s possible to be elated and disappointed with a season at the same time. Any chance to get to a Final Four, especially in a game they probably should have won, is a huge opportunity. But losing that one wasn’t the biggest disappointment for assistant Phil Martelli — nor should it have been.

“When you take a step back and think about what the team accomplished, how much sacrificing went into it, both the players and staff … I think Juwan has been great about this,” Martelli said. “Their family sacrificed and ours sacrificed a lot. This idea of having some family time [now] is the uniqueness of Juwan, but also, we have the power that we can get in touch with anybody by phone, Zoom, those things.

Michigan Wolverines basketball assistant Phil Martelli wishes fans could have seen this year's team in person.
Michigan Wolverines basketball assistant Phil Martelli wishes fans could have seen this year's team in person. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

“But looking at our team, I do think there’s a certain sadness about the sadness. The team played I thought such pretty basketball. It would have been really appreciated at home or on the road, and in the NCAA Tournament. I think it would have been appreciated, just the style of play.”

{{ article.author_name }}