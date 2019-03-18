According to a tweet from CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, Michigan and Oregon have agreed to a home-and-home series that will begin next year on Thursday, Dec. 14 in Ann Arbor, with the return game taking place in Eugene in 2020.

Sources: Michigan and Oregon will start a home-and-home series on December 14th, 2019 in Ann Arbor. Return game in Eugene in 2020.

The Wolverines have met the Ducks twice under head coach John Beilein (since 2007-08), with the most recent meeting coming in the 2017 Sweet Sixteen.

Oregon grabbed a 69-68 victory over the Maize and Blue, with Derrick Walton's potential game-winning three-pointer coming up just short as time expired. The Ducks wound up going to the Final Four that year, where they fell to North Carolina.

The lone other meeting under Beilein occurred in the 2014 Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., where Michigan picked up a 70-63 triumph in the semifinals of the tournament, before falling to Villanova in the championship.

Oregon won this year's Pac-12 Tournament to secure an NCAA Tournament spot at 23-12 (it likely would not have otherwise), and will take on No. 5-seeded Wisconsin on Friday.

No other matchups are known for Michigan's 2019-20 non-conference schedule, other than the fact it will be playing in November's Battle 4 Atlantis pre-conference tournament in the Bahamas.

Alabama, Gonzaga, Iowa State, North Carolina, Oregon, Seton Hall and Southern Miss are the seven other participants, meaning the Maize and Blue could potentially square off with the Ducks twice in a two-week span if they happen to meet up in the Battle 4 Atlantis.