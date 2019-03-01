Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-01 09:14:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Photo Feature: U-M Blasts Nebraska

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Photos from Michigan's blowout of Nebraska Thursday on Charles Matthews' senior night. Pictures by Jeff Walters Photography ...

Redshirt junior Charles Matthews' senior night jersey.
John Beilein hugs Charles Matthews' mom.
Beilein and Matthews meet pregame.
Charles Matthews and family with Beilein.
Ignas Brazdeikis leads Michigan on to the court.
The tip.
Isaiah Livers walls up on defense.
Brazdeikis and Jon Teske contest the shot.
Livers looks for somewhere to go while Nebraska coach Tim Miles looks on.
Brazdeikis contests the shot.
Junior point guard Zavier Simpson looks to drive.
Teske blocks a shot.
Guards Simpson and David DeJulius take a breather.
Brazdeikis after a big three.
Simpson launches a triple.
Teske rolls and finishes.
Football coach Jim Harbaugh sat front row.
DeJulius defends Glynn Watson.
Livers Squares up for a three-point attempt.
Jordan Poole mugs after a huge dunk.
Beilein works while Harbaugh and booster Al Glick look on.
Freshman Colin Castleton scored 11 points off the bench.
John Beilein addresses the crowd after the last home game.
Matthews says his goodbyes to Crisler Arena.
The team mugs with the Maize Rage postgame.
