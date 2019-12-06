MLive basketball beat writer Andrew Kahn joins the podcast, talking about the hot start and tonight's Big Ten opener for Juwan Howard's crew.

Kahn and senior editor John Borton talked about how Michigan's scorching streak to open the season hit the wall at Louisville, and how they Wolverines could rebound tonight against the Hawkeyes. Kahn also weighs in on how the early results for Big Ten teams has reordered where they might finish.