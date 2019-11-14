News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 14:17:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Balas & Boyd Post-Creighton, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan assistant, Cleveland State head coach Mike Boyd breaks down the Creighton game, talks Glen Rice's recruitment and more in today's podcast.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is 2-0 as U-M's man on the sidelines.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is 2-0 as U-M's man on the sidelines. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}