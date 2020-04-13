Hoops Recruiting Podcast: Chris Balas & Jeff Schiller On Christopher, More
Chris Balas hosts Jeff Schiller (MHoops1) to talk about the potential impact of five-star Josh Christopher (announcing Monday), transfer Mike Smith and more ...
RELATED: Columbia Basketball Point Guard Transfer Mike Smith Commits To Michigan
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Josh Christopher To Announce Monday
