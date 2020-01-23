Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Brian Boesch, the voice of Michigan basketball on the radio, joins the podcast to talk about U-M's sudden struggles.
Boesch and senior editor John Borton discuss the home loss to Penn State on Wednesday night, Michigan's upcoming showdown with Illinois, and whether or not this is still an NCAA Tournament team.
Here's what Boesch had to say…
