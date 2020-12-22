TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Brian Boesch With John Borton
Michigan basketball play-by-play man for radio, Brian Boesch, joins the podcast to discuss U-M's early success.
Boesch and senior editor John Borton delve into the strengths to this point of Juwan Howard's team, while touching on areas that need some attention. Boesch also gives his take on the present top five in the Big Ten.
Here's what Boesch has to say…
